North Korea said on Monday it had successfully launched its first “strategic” long range cruise missile as part of a series of tests, stoking international concern over what analysts say is likely to be a weapon with nuclear potential.In the tests staged over the weekend, the North Korean missiles travelled and hit targets at a distance of 1,500km (930 miles), according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) – a range that would make it capable of hitting much of Japan.The US military expressed concerns over the missile tests, saying they posed “threats” to the country’s neighbours and beyond.“This...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO