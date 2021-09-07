L&C Recognizes Labor Day, 9/11 And End Of Afghanistan War

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and L&C Veteran Services are honoring the anniversary of 9/11, the end of the war in Afghanistan, and Labor Day by placing banners, bunting, and flags along the front of Haskell Gate, with dozens of more flags lining the sidewalk leading to Caldwell Hall. This upcoming Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The War in Afghanistan began in October of 2001 starting with an invasion by the United States and it Continue Reading