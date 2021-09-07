Marvel Reveals More Captain America, Spider-Man NFTs
Marvel Comics and VeVe Digital Collectibles released more Captain America and Spider-Man NFTs to celebrate the comics publisher's anniversary. These releases close out a month-long "Marvel month" on the VeVe platform that started with Marvel's first-ever NFTs, focusing on Spider-Man. They followed that up with NFTs featuring Captain America characters. Thes final offerings of the month are a bit of both, offering a Marve 1st Captain America digital statue celebrating Cap's 80th anniversary and a fully readable NFT of Amazing Spider-Man #1. The NFTs have common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and secret rare variations. You can take a look at what these NFTs look like below.comicbook.com
Comments / 0