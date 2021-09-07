CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Marvel Reveals More Captain America, Spider-Man NFTs

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics and VeVe Digital Collectibles released more Captain America and Spider-Man NFTs to celebrate the comics publisher's anniversary. These releases close out a month-long "Marvel month" on the VeVe platform that started with Marvel's first-ever NFTs, focusing on Spider-Man. They followed that up with NFTs featuring Captain America characters. Thes final offerings of the month are a bit of both, offering a Marve 1st Captain America digital statue celebrating Cap's 80th anniversary and a fully readable NFT of Amazing Spider-Man #1. The NFTs have common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and secret rare variations. You can take a look at what these NFTs look like below.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Is Spider-Man in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Will there be a Marvel’s Midnight Suns Spider-Man appearance? The new Marvel strategy game from XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis got a big gameplay reveal yesterday after being revealed at Gamescom last month following many rumors, but there’s one major Marvel superhero missing from the character roster. Is Spider-Man in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? And if so, would it be Peter Parker or Miles Morales?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Captain America and Spider-Man pay tribute to the victims of September 11 attacks on its 20th anniversary

Several of this week's Marvel Comics carries a surprise eight-page backup story commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. 'The Four Fives' centers on Spider-Man and Captain America as they honor the victims of that American tragedy by taking part in a memorial service at ground zero of the World Trade Center attacks, and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum that now stands in its place.
FESTIVAL
pockettactics.com

Marvel Future Revolution Spider-Man – build, skills, outfits, omega cards, and more

Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world RPG that throws you into utter chaos. It’s a game that pulls the key out of the grenade, throws it at you, and just waits for the mess to begin. Once that grenade explodes, it’s time to save the multiverse. That’s right, this time you’re not just saving Earth, you’re protecting an infinite number of Earths, and that sounds tiring, to say the least. Marvel Future Revolution features a roster of fan-favourite characters, just waiting to get out there and show an infinite amount of villains how it’s done.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

What If..? Confirms Marvel Zombies Episode With Captain America and Hawkeye Posters

Marvel Zombies are coming to Marvel's What If…? episode five. Marvel Studios confirmed as much by revealing two posters for the new episode. One shows zombie Captain America. The other reveals the zombified Hawkeye. Tweeting out the posters, the official What If…? account teased, "Assemble the undead. Zombies awaken in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus." It is unclear what sparks the zombie apocalypse in this episode of What If…? -- What question could lead to this answer? -- but it is also expected to feature Spider-Man as a zombie hunter. You can see the two posters below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Veve Digital Collectibles#Marve 1st#Battle Rare#Ios#Digital Collectibles App
noobfeed.com

Updated Marvel's Avengers Roadmap Revealed, Spider-Man Coming this Winter or Fall

Marvel's Avengers has had a very difficult time since its launch. With poor matchmaking issues, increasing the grind to level up, and many more to list. The War for Wakanda update was the first very popular update since the game's launch and now a new roadmap has been provided. Showing off what gamers can expect from the title.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Spider-Man Will Join Marvel’s Avengers Later This Year

Spider-Man Will Join Marvel’s Avengers Later This Year. Black Panther may have just joined the ranks of Marvel’s Avengers, but Square Enix still plans on adding tons of new content to the game before 2021 comes to a close. In a new “State of the Game” blog post, the studio announced several new updates that will be rolling out over the next few months. That includes the long-awaited arrival of Spider-Man as a playable character for PS4 and PS5 users. You can check out the full roadmap below.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Marvel's Wolverine, Spider-Man 2 Are PS5 Exclusives

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not release until 2023, and it’s probably safe to assume that Marvel’s Wolverine will not come out until after it, so the fact that Sony hasn’t announced PlayStation 4 versions shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Nevertheless, just to make crystal clear, developer Insomniac Games describes both titles as “coming exclusively to PS5”.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Android Devices
gamepur.com

Who is the voice of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on its way, once again being developed by Insomniac Games after their excellent work on the first game and the in-between sequel, Miles Morales. While the reveal trailer did not show much of what will happen in the game, we see both Peter and Miles Morales wearing different suits from the ones they end the Miles Morales game in (Peter has some Iron Spider legs on his, and Miles has more black to his). We also get a first look at Venom, who undoubtedly will be one of the main villains in the game. The voice of that reveal might be someone you have heard before. Here is who is voicing Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

PlayStation Showcase 2021 Recap: God Of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake, & More

Earlier this week, PlayStation revealed that a new PlayStation Showcase is set to take place sharing a new look at the future of PlayStation and the games coming from PlayStation Studios. Some of the highlights from today’s presentation includes the first look at God of War: Ragnarok, two games coming from Insomniac Games, and more. Here is everything that was revealed during today’s PlayStation Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Captain America Vs Cable TV White Supremacists in New Marvel Comic

As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a new Captain America series by Jay Edidin and Nico Leon, currently on the Marvel Unlimited App. And it is rather political.
TV SERIES
gaminginstincts.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Announced for PlayStation 5

Near the end of the PlayStation Showcase, we got to see several announcements for upcoming first-party titles. Insomniac Games while not having much to show did manage to offer two exciting glimpses at future Marvel games coming to the PlayStation 5. The first of these was the brand new Marvel’s Wolverine which would have been enough right there, but right after they proceeded to showcase the sequel to their Popular Marvel’s Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

PlayStation Showcase 2021: Marvel’s Spider-man 2 Has Officially Been Revealed

As part of the summer 2021 all-digital gaming conventions, today Sony is holding its very own all-digital PlayStation Showcase. The showcase will open up what will be a very busy fall season with the Tokyo Games Show right around the corner. During the PlayStation Showcase, players got a glimpse of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which is the sequel to the majorly successful Marvel’s Spider-Man that was released in 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Marvel’s Avengers latest roadmap includes Spider-Man, MCU costumes and more

Developer Crystal Dynamics has been detailing what Marvel’s Avengers fans can expect over the next few months in a new content roadmap. The company’s second State of the Game update looked back over the first year since the game launched and thanked fans for their support. This has included new heroes and operations such as the Hawkeye packs and bigger releases like the recent War for Wakanda expansion.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy