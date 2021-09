Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. When Swiss racing driver Jo Siffert accidentally sprayed the crowds at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with champagne in 1966, he forged a ritual that became one of the most iconic moments in sport. Today, every Formula 1 win is celebrated with a jeroboam of fizz. Historically it’s almost always been champagne – but this year will see a sparkling wine from the Italian producer Ferrari.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO