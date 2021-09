BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJW) — police are investigating after they say a mother confessed to killing her two children then leaving them to decompose in their home. In a Facebook post, police say on August 24 around 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the southwest section of Baltimore to investigate a reported death. When they arrived, they say they discovered 6- and 8-year old children who were dead with visible trauma to their bodies and in a state of decomposition.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO