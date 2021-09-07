Aquarium of Niagara resumes fall hours

The Aquarium of Niagara is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and children’s admission will be just $10 for the remainder of the month of September. “The fall season is a great time for Western New Yorkers, who may avoid Niagara Falls during the busy summer tourist season, to come to the aquarium,” President and CEO Gary Siddall said. “This time of year is typically marked by a decreased density of visitor traffic, which makes for a more relaxed atmosphere and engaging experience. As an important nonprofit cultural organization, we look forward to providing a safe, family-friendly environment during this shoulder season, and we are pleased to this offer this promotion as we embrace and celebrate our valued community.”