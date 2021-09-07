CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kampsville, IL

Kampsville Ferry Closure In Greene & Calhoun Counties

 7 days ago
Kampsville – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that improvements and repairs to the Kampsville Ferry will require a full closure on both sides of the Illinois River beginning, Monday, Sept. 13. To complete the work, the full closure will last through Friday, Sept. 30. The following detour will be in place: Westbound traffic on Illinois 108: At Eldred, go south on S. Hillview/Eldred Road to Illinois 16/100 westbound to Illinois 100 northbound to Kampsville. Continue Reading

