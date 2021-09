A public inquiry starting on Tuesday will play a major role in deciding whether to give the go-ahead to the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.If given the green light, the new mine will extract up to 2.78 million tonnes of coal a year until the year 2049, from beneath the Cumbrian countryside at a site just west of the fells of the Lake District and just east of the St Bees’ Head Heritage Coast.The coking coal will be used for the steel industry, with around 85 per cent of it exported to other countries.But with just...

