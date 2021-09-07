Naomi Osaka Launches Functional Skincare Line KINLÒ for People of Color: 'Hope You Like It'

"Mental health is caring for yourself, and taking care of your skin is also self-care..." “Shut up and play,” a belittling phrase used towards athletes who dare to speak up and out about issues not pertaining to athletics. The reality is that the days of an athlete simply “playing” have come and gone, however, and tennis star Naomi Osaka knows that all too well. In the past few months Osaka has become a profound example of the gravity of choosing mental health — empowering other women, particularly Black women, to say no and showing us all that it’s okay to not have it all together all the time. That’s why it only makes sense that her debut skincare line KINLÒ, launching today, is yet another extension of that mission — created with thoughtfulness, a focus on melanated skin and a desire to amplify self-care.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO