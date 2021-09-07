CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Osaka Launches Functional Skincare Line KINLÒ for People of Color: 'Hope You Like It'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Tennis can be challenging at times but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for," Naomi Osaka said on Instagram about expanding to different ventures outside of sports. Naomi Osaka is introducing a functional skincare line. The four-time Grand Slam champ, 23, launched her new brand...

people.com

Comments / 1

