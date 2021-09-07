CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Levi's Outfits the New Balance 990v3 With Shrink-To-Fit Denim In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day Weekend was quite the eventful one in the realm of pop culture as Drake finally dropped his highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album, Kanye’s diss track to Drake that featured Andre 3000 trickled out and Shang-Chi finally made its theater debut. And as the month of September moves into its second week, the biggest footwear brands such as Nike, New Balance, adidas and more are aiming to take part in all of the action with a handsome crop of new releases. However, before we dive into those, let’s first break down all of the action that went down last week.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Armors Itself With Cordura For Fall/Winter 2021

Cordura is an extremely underutilized material in sneakers. Though lauded for durability, it’s only crossed the odd release. Nike, thankfully, is in the fabric’s corner, using it to upgrade pairs like this upcoming Air Max Plus. To better prepare for the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the offering does more than just...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
NFL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” Returns Amongst This Week’s Best Releases

After a quiet couple of days and few releases, the energy is finally beginning to pick up. And come this week, a long-awaited Retro — and many other industry-wide standouts — will hit the intangible shelves. First, adidas is kicking things off alongside Jeremy Scott, plastering the Forum Wings with...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Levi
Person
Pharrell
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick" Supplies Vivacious Two-Tone Style

Part of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, the Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick” is a vivacious women’s style with premium construction and a two-tone color scheme. Now, ahead of its arrival, we’ve been given a closer look at the “Lipstick” — a design that serves as a colorful complement to the muted, makeup-inspired Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 28th to September 3rd

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Chrome Hearts Drops Customized Nike Dunk Sneakers

Chrome Hearts doesn't do anything halfway, clearly. As part of its Sex Records New York pop-up, the venerable American luxury label is applying its inimitable taste for cheeky opulence to all kinda one-off collectibles, including toy cars, toilet paper, and some recognizable sneakers. Yup, those are Chrome Hearts-customized Nike Dunks...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Nike Sportswear#Footwear#Nike Shoes#Denim#Nyc#Union#Nba Champion#Jordan Brand#The Florida Gators#Ultra4d#A Ma Mani Re#Reebok#Hbx#Ldwaffle#Sacai#Sude Overlays#The New York Yankees#Air Jordan 1
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.
APPAREL
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe sold out in 15 minutes. What’s next for Chesapeake man who designed them?

Kenny Jones was driving back from New York when his stepmother called, saying a package arrived with his name on it. It was his birthday. His wife looked at him and said his shoes came in the mail. Jones designed a Virginia Beach-inspired Nike SB Dunk, which won an Instagram contest in March. The sneaker he originally drew on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper went through a five-month ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Complex

Air Jordan 36: Weaving a Lighter Game Shoe

The Air Jordan 36 was officially unveiled by Jordan Brand today, but it already has an Olympic gold medal on its resume. Jayson Tatum wore the model, the latest from Michael Jordan’s multi-decade-spanning signature line, for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics—including during his 19-point and 7-rebound performance in USAB’s gold medal game.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing with Alternate ‘AIR’ Lettering

Nike continues to release kid’s exclusive Air More Uptempo color options, and one of the upcoming drops comes highlighted with alternating Navy and Red ‘AIR’ lettering on the medial and lateral sides. Going over this Nike Air More Uptempo, it features Black nubuck on the upper along with perforated leather....
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 36 “Psychic Energy”

In the past few months, only professional athletes were given the opportunity to try out the Air Jordan 36. Now, with GRs slowly rolling out to the public, us normal folk will be given the same right, the “Psychic Energy” among what’s due later this September. Appearing for the first...
sneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low Part of the ‘Alter & Reveal’ Pack

Nike Sportswear will debut the ‘Alter & Reveal’ collection, which allows you to tear your shoe apart. One of the models to debut is the classic Air Force 1 Low. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Tan, Black, White, and Red color combination. Constructed with netting on the panels and toe box which is meant to be torn. The pair also has suede and leather on the overlays, and ‘Alter & Reveal’ is printed on the insoles. Finally, a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Wild Camouflage Pattern Covers This Black And White Nike Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus is two years away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, but it’s taken the time leading up to that milestone achievement to proffer non-original, compelling styles. For its latest proposition, Sean McDowell’s design has indulged in a mostly black and white color palette complete with “Midnight...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 GG “Wild Things”

Back in April, there were rumors that the Air Jordan 4 would be dressing up in a “Where The Wild Things Are” inspired colorway. And now months thereafter, images of the pair have finally surfaced, its look not too unlike the mock-up shared prior. Throughout the upper, a light tan...
CARS
sneakernews.com

Mustard Yellow Accents Appear On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 95

While a year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 hasn’t fallen into oblivion. On the contrary, it’s emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the year, which now include a black and yellow style. At a glance, the pair’s color palette could suggest an “Ultra” build...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Is Releasing the Air Jordan 13 ‘Obsidian’ In Full-Family Sizing This Week

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 13 a new makeup this fall. After unveiling the latest style in June as part of the fall ’21 Air Jordan Retro lineup, the sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will release before week’s end in sizes for the entire family. The Michael Jordan signature shoe features a premium white tumbled leather that’s offset by dark blue underlays and tongue. The model’s standout design is the holographic jewel by the ankle collar, a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole, and a light blue rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will launch this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. In addition, the shoe will be available in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) as well as toddler sizing ($60). The Air Jordan 13 silhouette was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and made its debut on the basketball courts in November ’97 when Michael Jordan was in pursuit of his sixth and final NBA championship with his Chicago Bulls squad before ultimately winning the title against the Utah Jazz while wearing the Jordan 14.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy