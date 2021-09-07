Levi's Outfits the New Balance 990v3 With Shrink-To-Fit Denim In This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Labor Day Weekend was quite the eventful one in the realm of pop culture as Drake finally dropped his highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album, Kanye’s diss track to Drake that featured Andre 3000 trickled out and Shang-Chi finally made its theater debut. And as the month of September moves into its second week, the biggest footwear brands such as Nike, New Balance, adidas and more are aiming to take part in all of the action with a handsome crop of new releases. However, before we dive into those, let’s first break down all of the action that went down last week.hypebeast.com
