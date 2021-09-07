Parish plans dinner fundraiser for Sept. 19

St. Joseph Parish, Tiltonsville, will sponsor a chicken dinner fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 at St. Joseph Church hall, located at 204 Mound St., Tiltonsville. For a $10 donation, the meal includes a roasted half of a chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and a roll. Dinners will be available for dine-in, carry-out or curbside pickup. Beverages cost $1 each, and desserts will be for sale. A 50/50 drawing will be held, and there also will be basket drawings. For advance tickets, call the parish office at (740) 859-4018. Tickets also will be available at the door. Committee members announcing the dinner on a recent evening were, seated, from left, Clara McKnight; the Rev. William D. Cross, pastor of St. Joseph Parish; and Bernadette Schultz; and standing, Tim Rankin, Marsha Chrisagis, Nancy Raimonde, Joyce Rankin, Evelyn Faldowski, Jane Fetty, Linda Sutak and Roxana Cost.