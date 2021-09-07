Two-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Laveen
LAVEEN, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler died after being found in a backyard pool Monday evening, Sept. 6. Phoenix fire officials say the 2-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled out of a pool at a home in Laveen near 67th and Southern avenues. It’s unknown how long the boy was under water. Family members began CPR and arriving police officers took over. He was then rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.www.kold.com
