Making the most of Grenada's natural tourism resources

The Caribbean Tourism Organization is holding two days of virtual destination media briefings. Here's a look at the day one presentations. Jamaica has been limiting visitors to a so-called resiliency corridor, which has 85% of the tourism product but only one per cent of the island’s population. The government recently launched a task force to vaccinate tourism workers and their families, said Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board. New products include A Hard Rock Hotel in St. James with 1,700 rooms, 300 new rooms at the Wyndham New Kingston Hotel and 168 new rooms at the ROK Hotel in Kingston. Jamaica recently welcomed its one millionth visitor since reopening in June of 2020. White said the Jamaica Tourism Product Exchange (JAPEX) likely will be held November 8 to 10, with a mix of virtual (most of the world) and in-person (probably for Canadians and Americans) meetings. White said Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, Transat and Swoop all will fly to Jamaica this winter, when tourism officials expect a solid rebound. Carnival Cruises are back in operation in Jamaica, and White said discussions are continuing with Royal Caribbean. “We hope to see the cruise lines back to full capacity maybe this time next year,” he said.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO