Making the most of Grenada's natural tourism resources

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrenada does not have to contrive attractions or experiences for visitors, according to Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. "We already have them," Roach said. "We want to share them. We want our visitors to experience our land, our people, our local markets, our waters -- and not just our resorts. Grenada has so much potential, and we must exploit it. It's a travesty for Grenadians if we don't."

