Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld ACTION DAY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 400 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 400 PM THURSDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Wednesday September 08 to 400 PM Thursday September 09 IMPACTS...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants is now in effect for the seven- county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021. Hot, sunny, and stagnant weather combined with abundant wildfire smoke in the atmosphere will result in ozone and fine particulate concentrations reaching the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range on Wednesday and Thursday. CDPHE requests that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, active adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion Wednesday afternoon and evening, and reduce prolonged or heavy exertion on Thursday.

