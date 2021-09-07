Panama Welcomes Crypto Regulation Bill
The bill will allow Panama to become the choice jurisdiction for companies seeking to issue any type of asset. Crypto adoption is the new trend in South and Central American countries as they believe it holds a lot of financial and economic sense and potential for their citizens. While El Salvador has been able to actualize its aim of making Bitcoin a legal tender today, another Central American country, Panama, just began a similar adventure and has successfully introduced a bill to regulate the crypto sector.www.coinspeaker.com
