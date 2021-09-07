Panama Welcomes Crypto Regulation Bill

Tweeting from a Mcdonald’s location in San Salvador, Journalist Aaron van Wirdum confirmed the availability of BTC transactions. El Salvador’s unprecedented Bitcoin Law has finally taken effect, making it the first country to accept the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender. The law, passed on June 9 this year, was hailed by many in the Bitcoin and the larger crypto community as a win and a step towards the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. This acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate payment method has brought with it another way for Salvadorans to pay for goods and services from their mobile devices. Fast-food chain McDonald’s is one of the first businesses to accept payment in Bitcoin (BTC).

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO