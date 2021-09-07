CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Avantor To Acquire Masterflex

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.59% to 35,159.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 15,355.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.35% to 4,519.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,019,200 cases with around 649,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,058,840 cases and 441,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,899,930 COVID-19 cases with 583,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 221,163,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,576,410 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Benzinga

