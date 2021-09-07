Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Avantor To Acquire Masterflex

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,565.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,035.39. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.60% to 4,441.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO