CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 800 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 AM THURSDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Teller and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek, Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument. WHEN...800 AM Wednesday September 08 to 900 AM Thursday September 09 IMPACTS...Widespread wildfire smoke from out-of-state fires will enhance both ozone and fine particulate concentrations across the advisory area through Thursday morning. Ozone will likely reach levels in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Wednesday afternoon and evening, while those higher levels of fine particulates are likely at all times throughout the advisory period. Effective immediately, these steps can help reduce additional pollution: bike or walk when possible, combine errands, refuel cars and trucks after dusk, mow your lawn after 5pm. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, active adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Ozone#Air Quality Alert#Teller Air Quality Health
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy