Tuesday's Market Minute: Watching Rates & US Dollar
This week has some relief from the break-neck, fast paced, rapid fire release of economic data and earnings we’ve seen the last few weeks; let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what some movers. In terms of economic data this week, traders and investors will be keeping an eye on the JOLTS Wednesday to kick things off. The JOLTS data is the last page in this month’s chapter of the jobs focus. The number will be closely watched as it continues to suggest a pandemic-induced historic spread between job openings and unemployed workers here in the U.S. This week we also have Beige Book, weekly Jobless Claims, and PPI on Friday to cap it all off. We also have a couple companies reporting quarterly results to watch out for like Lululemon Athleica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH), Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP), and Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY).www.benzinga.com
