Tuesday's Market Minute: Watching Rates & US Dollar

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
This week has some relief from the break-neck, fast paced, rapid fire release of economic data and earnings we’ve seen the last few weeks; let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what some movers. In terms of economic data this week, traders and investors will be keeping an eye on the JOLTS Wednesday to kick things off. The JOLTS data is the last page in this month’s chapter of the jobs focus. The number will be closely watched as it continues to suggest a pandemic-induced historic spread between job openings and unemployed workers here in the U.S. This week we also have Beige Book, weekly Jobless Claims, and PPI on Friday to cap it all off. We also have a couple companies reporting quarterly results to watch out for like Lululemon Athleica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH), Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP), and Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY).

IN THIS ARTICLE
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar on unsteady ground ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Herbalife Nutrition's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares are trading lower after the company reported it revised its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Herbalife Nutrition stock has been falling Tuesday, down 21.11% to a price of $42.79. The stock's volume is currently 8.58 million, which is roughly 1089.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 786.95 thousand.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EUR/USD Reached A Daily High Of 1.1846 On Tuesday

EUR/USD reached a daily high of 1.1846 on Tuesday. USD lost its strength after Core CPI came in lower than expected. Risk-averse market environment doesn't allow EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum. Following Monday's choppy session, the EUR/USD pair stayed relatively quiet during the European trading hours on Tuesday. With the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are trading lower after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share. Virpax Pharmaceuticals' is currently down 37.64% to a price of $6.07. The stock's volume is currently 3.36 million, which is roughly 37.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.92 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why CureVac's Stock Is Down During Today's Session

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are trading lower after the company announced its strategic decision to adjust the long-term footprint of the external European manufacturing network for its mRNA product pipeline. The decision was made in response to the reduced short-term peak demand for vaccines. CureVac's stock has been falling Tuesday, down...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why 10x Genomics Shares Are Trading Lower Today

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $180 price target. 10x Genomics' stock is currently down 7.53% to a price of $156.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 889.55 thousand, about 150.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 593.02 thousand.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why BofA Is Raising Its 2022 Uranium Price Forecast By 41%

Uranium stocks are the latest to grab the attention of Reddit’s WallStreetBets community, and surging uranium futures prices have prompted one Wall Street analyst to raise his triuranium octoxide price targets. The Analyst: On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reiterated a Neutral rating on Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) and...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Chief Product Officer Of Lululemon Athletica Trades $11.28 Million In Company Stock

Michelle Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Michelle Sun Choe bought 13,523 Lululemon Athletica shares at a price of $167.54 per share, for a total of $2,265,643. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $423.23 to $427.23 to raise a total of $9,014,432 from the sale.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Oil

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on Tuesday. When AMD was trading at $105.50, around 10,000 contracts of the September 24, $106 calls were traded for about $2. The...
MARKETS
