Portland Tuesday metro traffic: U.S. 20 east of Sweet Home closes for slide repair
Travelers heading to and from the central and eastern parts of Oregon will need to choose an alternate to U.S. 20 due to road work Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 8-10. Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing work on slide repairs areas along the highway east of Sweet Home and west of Sheep Creek between mileposts 54-57. The picturesque roadway follows the South Santiam River out of the Cascades and connects with OR 22 just prior to the Santiam Pass.www.oregonlive.com
