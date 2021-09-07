Portland Tuesday metro traffic: U.S. 20 east of Sweet Home closes for slide repair

I was very frustrated when I read the city’s announcement that Portland plans to boycott Texas because of its new abortion law, (“Portland City Council to vote on banning Texas commerce, travel in protest of abortion ban,” Sept 4). Not because I don’t think it is a terrible law, but because we have a city in crisis and our city leaders should not be spending time on implementing a grandstanding, toothless boycott. I am a lifelong resident of Northeast Portland. I went to Portland Public Schools and University of Oregon. And for the first time in my life, I am embarrassed by the way our city looks and is operating.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO