Portland Tuesday metro traffic: U.S. 20 east of Sweet Home closes for slide repair

By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Travelers heading to and from the central and eastern parts of Oregon will need to choose an alternate to U.S. 20 due to road work Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 8-10. Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing work on slide repairs areas along the highway east of Sweet Home and west of Sheep Creek between mileposts 54-57. The picturesque roadway follows the South Santiam River out of the Cascades and connects with OR 22 just prior to the Santiam Pass.

