CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Troy Apke on fans, special teams and being called 'Jason Sehorn'

By Sam Fortier
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding in the Washington Football Team's indoor practice facility, Troy Apke looked unconcerned. A reporter had asked him, during a wide-ranging conversation, what he thought of the intense ire he draws from many fans on social media. Apke struggled at free safety last year - the team benched him twice - and while some commenters took issue with his play, others seemed to zero in on him as a catchall target for any frustrations.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Ron Rivera Ends Cam Newton Speculation Following Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

Ron Rivera slams door on Cam Newton-to-Washington speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You can go ahead and delete those photoshops of Cam Newton in a No. 1 Washington Football Team jersey. Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday the team has no plans to bring in another quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Nick Foles trade makes sense for Washington

Week 1 saw plenty of injuries happen, even at the quarterback position. Because of the Chicago Bears’ depth, they may be able to help one of those teams which suffered a key injury. In their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team saw starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick...
NFL
NESN

Could Cam Newton Join Washington? Mike Florio Addresses Possibility

After being released by the Patriots, it appeared Cam Newton would have to wait for an injury to another quarterback in order to latch on with a new team. Well, there’s a chance Newton might not have to wait terribly long. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited his Washington Football Team debut early...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team HC Ron Rivera drops hint on potential reunion with Cam Newton

Cam Newton found himself jobless following the New England Patriots’ shocking decision to release him Tuesday morning. His next stop is unclear as of the moment. It’s unknown whether he’ll walk away from football completely or will land with another team just before the 2021 NFL season kicks in just a little over a week from now. If Newton will ever play in the NFL again, there are a lot of people out there who think it makes sense that he would reunite with his former coach, Ron Rivera, who’s now with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
NESN

Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury Has Everyone Thinking About Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been linked to the Washington Football Team for quite some time given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera, but now it’s the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick that has people speculating. Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers early after suffering a right hip...
NFL
247Sports

Washington Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers 'serious injury' to hip, per report

The Washington Football Team got bad news on opening day of the NFL season when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that forced him out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over to decent effect, but Washington still fell short in a 20-16 loss while producing just 259 yards of total offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Tress Way
Person
Jason Sehorn
fantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel (groin) 'looked good' in practice, per Ron Rivera

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) "looked good" during Monday's practice. (JP Finlay on Twitter) Rivera added that the key will be how Samuel feels on Tuesday following increased activity on Monday. Ultimately, Samuel is trending towards playing in Week 1 against the Chargers.
NFL
NBC Sports

It will be Ron Rivera’s call on whether Washington pursues Cam Newton

We’ll know more tomorrow regarding the expected absence of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after a hip injury that may have caused the ball to exit the socket. Eventually, we’ll know whether this will require Washington to look outside the building for help. Although initial indications are that the team will...
NFL
audacy.com

WFT's perplexing decision to keep Troy Apke over Jeremy Reaves & Jimmy Moreland

The Washington Football Team's decision to keep Troy Apke on its roster over other more effective defensive backs, like Jeremy Reaves and Jimmy Moreland, was one of the more befuddling roster moves to be reported on Tuesday's cutdown day. Apke, 26, is lauded as a wizard on special teams but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Bowl#Penn State#The Carolina Panthers#New York Giant
NBC Sports

As fans freak out over him, Troy Apke just wants to help WFT win

Troy Apke the person and the discussion about Troy Apke the football player literally couldn't be more opposite. Apke the person? He's calm, pleasant to talk to and largely focused on contributing to the only NFL franchise he's ever known. The discussion about Apke the player, though? It's fiery, sometimes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ron Rivera comments on Cam Newton after Patriots cut former MVP

Ron Rivera is very familiar with Cam Newton, dating back to their days together at Carolina. But the Washington Football Team coach was not really phased after the news came out that Newton was cut by the New England Patriots. "It did pop up on our radar, but just so...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rivera: WFT won't bring in new QB after Fitzpatrick's injury

The Washington Football Team suffered a blow to its offense on Monday, as starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a right hip injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chargers. Despite Fitzpatrick's injury, head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday the team has...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Focused on Getting the Best From What He Has at Quarterback

Rivera focused on getting the best from what he has at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera isn't worried about what he doesn't have, he's focused on maximizing what he does. After just two quarters, the Washington Football Team had to pivot at the most important position...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Quarterbacks Washington could target in the 2022 NFL Draft

Having considered the position in the last draft, quarterback surely sits atop the list of needs for the Washington Football Team in the 2022 NFL Draft. While that much was surmised before Ryan Fitzpatrick was escorted from FedExField with a potentially severe hip injury, it now becomes abundantly clear. Washington’s next full-time starter isn’t on the roster right now. So, who could they target in the 2022 NFL Draft to replace the magic of Fitzpatrick?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy