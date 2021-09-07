CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago

A Penn Yan man was ticketed by Village Police Monday following a traffic stop. Russell Hunt was observed driving on Brown Street while allegedly having a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and Brown was cited for the offense. He will appear in Penn Yan Village Court at...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Macedon Mom Accused of Physical Altercation With Bus Monitor Over Mask

Police arrested a Wayne County woman last Friday after she allegedly got into a physical altercation with the monitor on her child’s Gananda Central School bus. 13 WHAM reports the dispute was over Laine Mulye’s child wearing a mask. The 35-year old is also accused of encouraging her child to get involved and help her fight the monitor. She was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Unlicensed Operation

On Sunday, September 12th, 2021, at 3:41 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jordan T. Cain, age 30, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrests stems from an investigation into a property damage motor vehicle collision that occurred on E River Rd in the Town of Seneca Falls. Following the investigation, it was determined that Cain had operated a motor vehicle while his operating privileges in New York were revoked. It was further discovered that Cain’s revoked license had an ignition interlock device restriction, and the vehicle he was operating was not equipped with such. Cain was charged with one count of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, a traffic infraction. Cain was issued traffic tickets and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear before the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Child Calls 9-1-1 After Parents Overdose

A Sodus couple faces endangering the welfare of a child charges after their child called 9-1-1 to report his parents wouldn’t wake up. Police say they found 32-year old Phillip Bean and 28-year old Samantha Capron unresponsive after they allegedly overdosed. There were no other adults in the home to take care of the child. Police say they also found drug paraphernalia in the home that was within reach for the child.
SODUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan DWI Arrest

Friday saw the arrest of a Penn Yan woman following a DWI stop. Shortly after 1:00am on Friday, Taunja L Covell was observed by officers to be intoxicated. She failed the field sobriety tests which were given to her and she was taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building. A chemical test showed her BAC to be over 0.18%.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Arrest Made in Ithaca Home Depot Robbery

An arrest has been made in Saturday’s robbery at the Home Depot store in Ithaca. Police say 29-year old Richard Andrews of Ithaca allegedly left the store pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for. When store employees confronted Andrews in the parking lot about the theft, he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened them with it before fleeing the area. The stolen goods were recovered nearby. Police were able to identify the suspect as Andrews, who is also a suspect in a commercial burglary that occurred earlier this month.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested for Harassment

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Odis D. Knight, age 30 of Driving Park Circle in the Village of Newark stemming from an incident that occurred on September 11th, 2021 at a residence on Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus. Mr. Knight allegedly followed...
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Police#Penn Yan Village Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Seneca Falls Walmart

On Sunday, September 12th, 2021, at 7:30 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Elizabeth Rivera-De Jesus, age 36, of Geneva, NY following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Rivera-De Jesus was observed by Walmart Asset Protection failing to scan items at the self-checkout register. Rivera-De Jesus was then observed passing all points of sale without rendering payment for the items in her possession. Rivera-De Jesus was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor. Rivera-De Jesus was released with an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Investigating Shot Fired Near State Trooper and Deputy Sheriff

Law enforcement in Schuyler County is investigating an incident on Sunday morning where a State Trooper and Deputy Sheriff were shot at. It happened at around 10:15 in a business parking lot at the intersection of State Routes 13 and 224 in the town of Cayuta. The trooper and deputy both reported hearing a gunshot and then witnessed the bullet strike the building in back of them.
CAYUTA, NY
FL Radio Group

Second Guilty Plea in Joshua Poole Murder

A guilty plea Tuesday during the second day of jury selection in the murder trial of a 24-year old Auburn man. Gage Ashley pled guilty to charges of first and second-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. His plea comes just days after another suspect, Lucciano Spagnola, did the same.
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Car Crash Leads To DWI for Webster Woman

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Webster woman for DWI following the investigation of a collision in Sodus Point early Sunday morning. Deputies say that Nina L. Woodard, age 34, of Country Manor Way in Webster was driving her vehicle west on Greig street in Sodus Point when she went off the road and struck a pole.
WEBSTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Woman Accused of Public Assistance Fraud

An investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office Public Assistance Fraud Unit resulted in the arrest of a 39-year old Dundee woman on multiple felonies. April Butler is accused of lying to the county’s Department of Social Services, which led to an overpayment of public assistance benefits in excess of 1-THOUSAND dollars, which she was not entitled to receive.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested for Driving Without a License

On 09/07/2021 at 7:55 AM. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott M. Favata Jr, age 27, of Waterloo for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. The arrest follows a complaint of an erratic driver traveling eastbound on State Route 318. A traffic stop conducted in which it was determined that Favata’s operating privilege was suspended. He was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket and an appearance ticket and then released. Favata is to appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court on 11/04/2021 at 12:00 PM.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Tractor Trailer Rollover On Route 14

First responders including West Lake Road Fire, White Springs Fire, and Finger Lakes ambulance were called out Tuesday morning to the area of Vonnie’s Boathouse on Route 14 for the tractor trailer rollover. Early reports said the truck hit a building, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s...
TRAFFIC
FL Radio Group

Suppression Hearing To Be Reopened in Kolb’s DWI Case

A judge will reopen a suppression hearing held back in May involving the DWI arrest of former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb. The judge says he is reopening the hearing because the breathalyzer report was not turned over to the defense in a timely manner. There is also discussion about handwritten notes taken by the sheriff’s deputy that arrested Kolb. The notes were never turned over to the defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

SFPD Arrest Waterloo Man After Domestic Incident

A Waterloo man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. At 4:30am, Saturday, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Todd S Murphy following a domestic incident at a local motel. Murphy is alleged to have struck the female victim and restrained her to prevent her from fleeing. He is also said to have brought the victim to the ground while she was holding two small children.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Jury Selection Underway in Ashley Murder Trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of 24-year old Gage Ashley of Auburn. He is facing murder charges for the 2019 shooting death of 36-year old Joshua Poole during an attempted robbery. reports another man, 19-year old Lucciano Spagnola, pleaded guilty to all of the charges he was facing....
LAW
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy