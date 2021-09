According to "Tech Abuse: Information From the Field," a 2018 survey by the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), "technology misuse is often intertwined with other forms of abuse survivors are facing in their daily life." Only 11% of domestic violence advocates surveyed had not encountered cases involving tech misuse over the past year. 51% of the respondents had worked with 1 to 15 cases of technology misuse, and 12% had seen more than 50 cases in that same year. The type of technology misuse reported ranged from spying with hidden cameras to intimidation and threats via technology to recording devices placed inside a personal item.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO