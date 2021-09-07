Aquaman 2 Director Shares Surprising First Look at Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master
The long-awaited sequel to DC's mega-hit Aquaman is finally in production, and director James Wan is getting out ahead of any leaks by showing off some first looks at the film's stars. Over Labor Day Weekend, Wan shared two new photos of Jason Momoa's titular hero from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealing the new suits that he'll be wearing in the film. Early Tuesday morning, Wan took to Instagram to reveal the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm, aka the Ocean Master, who doesn't look at all like you'd expect.comicbook.com
Comments / 0