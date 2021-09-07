CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaman 2 Director Shares Surprising First Look at Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited sequel to DC's mega-hit Aquaman is finally in production, and director James Wan is getting out ahead of any leaks by showing off some first looks at the film's stars. Over Labor Day Weekend, Wan shared two new photos of Jason Momoa's titular hero from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealing the new suits that he'll be wearing in the film. Early Tuesday morning, Wan took to Instagram to reveal the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm, aka the Ocean Master, who doesn't look at all like you'd expect.

comicbook.com

marketresearchtelecast.com

The Aquaman story that inspired the hero’s look in his DCEU sequel

Aquaman is in full production and little by little news about the new entry of the DC Extended Universe, as was the disheveled look of Patrick Wilson for the sequel or new stealth armor from Arthur Curry which, as it transpired, is Atlantean technology based on the ability of cephalopods to blend in with their environment. In this way, the hero will be able to travel behind enemy lines.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Why Aquaman is Bulletproof Explained

Aquaman is one of the most popular superheroes in the DC universe and he has become even more prominent after Jason Momoa plays the character on the big screen. Momoa's second Aquaman movie is already in the works and many fans are still wondering if the superhero is bulletproof after witnessing the first film.
MOVIES
thedailytexan.com

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ dishes out bonkers horror nightmare

Master of horror James Wan slices back into the genre scene with an original, terrifying tale. “Malignant,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max, follows Madison, a young woman ambushed by a terrifying shadow figure that murders her husband. In the aftermath of the attack, she is plagued by visions and sees the assailant everywhere. As the body count rises, paranoia-consumed Madison (Annabelle Wallis) uncovers a terrifying secret buried within her childhood.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Director Shares Keanu Reeves' Profound Thoughts on the Finished Movie

After a prolonged wait, The Matrix Resurrections trailer hit the net last week, and fans were thrilled to see the promise of a return to the original recipe that blew their minds in 1999. Director and writer Lana Wachowski appears to have hit the nail on the head for fans, as she did with The Matrix, but the real proof is in Keanu Reeve's reaction after screening the final cut. Lana relays this about the experience.
MOVIES

