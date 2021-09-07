CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearcats water polo team competes in Central Valley tournament

By News Staff
 8 days ago

The Lady Bearcats are now five and three overall and one and one in Mountain League play

–On Friday/Saturday the Lady Bearcats Varsity Water Polo team competed in the Central Valley Tournament hosted by Clovis West High School.

On Friday the Bearcats faced Salinas High School. In the game the Bearcats won with a 13 to nine score. Leading scorers in the game were Allison Hernandez with five goals and Sienna Lowry with two goals. Zoey Bixler, Sarah Rodriguez, Tiffani Santoro, Ella Tobin, and Leanna Reed all scoring one goal each. Goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard tallied nine saves in the game. The Bearcats faced Kingsburg High School in the second game on Friday. The Lady Bearcats were able to repeat their winning efforts with a victory over the Kingsburg with a final score of 13 to three Bearcats. Leading scorers in the Kingsburg game included Sienna Lowry, Allison Hernandez, and Maya Monferatto scoring two goals each. Kaitlyn Hebrard helped in the victory with 12 saves in the game.

On Saturday the Bearcats faced a tough game with Aptos High School. The Bearcats struggled in the morning game losing 10 to four. Scoring in the Aptos game Maya Monferatto with two goals, Allison Hernandez and Sienna Lowry with on goal each. Hebrard collected six saves in the game.

After the loss to Aptos the Bearcats faced Golden West High School in the 3rd place game. The Bearcats were able to handle Golden West with a season high scoring effort from Sienna Lowry. Lowry scored seven goals in the game. Allison Hernandez, Tiffani Santoro, Milan Richmann, and Summer Colegrove all helped with scoring one goal each. Hebrard had 11 saves in the game.

The Lady Bearcats are now five and three overall and one and one in Mountain League play. The Bearcats were scheduled to play a home game vs Righetti High School on Tuesday Sept. 7. This game has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Overall stats for the weekend:

  • Sienna Lowry 12 goals
  • Allison Hernandez nine goals
  • Maya Monferrato four goals
  • Kaitlyn Hebrard 38 saves.

