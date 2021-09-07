CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Police Say Missouri Woman Cut Throat of 6-Year-Old Boy

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a St. Charles County woman accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy late last month. Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 27 attack, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Jacquemin called police late that night to report she had “slit the throat” of the boy, whom she thought was dead, police said.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas abortion law: Biden's DOJ asks judge to intervene

The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial new state law that bans abortions after about six weeks. The emergency motion seeks a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Senate lawmakers let frustration show with Blinken

Senate Democrats and Republicans let loose their frustrations Tuesday over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, giving an earful to Secretary of State Antony Blinken . Republicans branded President Biden as responsible for what they said was a colossal failure in Afghanistan that has jeopardized America’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy