Announcing the 2021 Women of the Year & Nonprofit Organizations
Honorees for the 2021 class of CityBusiness Women of the Year & Nonprofit Organizations have been chosen. Women of the Year recognizes 50 women from the area whose successes in business and contributions to the community have made them movers and shakers in the region. CityBusiness also recognizes nonprofit organizations that have gone above and beyond in serving the needs of local women and/or children.neworleanscitybusiness.com
