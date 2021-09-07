Announcing the 2021 Women of the Year & Nonprofit Organizations

If there is a Pittsburgh-based person or nonprofit you think answered the call during the pandemic in a particularly noteworthy way, now is your chance to let the world know. The Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership recently announced an effort to spotlight individuals and organizations who impacted their community during the COVID-19 pandemic — both in terms of relief efforts and initiatives to fight for racial equity and justice — in the form of awards that will be announced at the 2021 GPNP Virtual Summit in October.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO