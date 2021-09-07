CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Screaming Eagle Side Hobbies: Scott’s martial arts legacy lays foundation for future athletes’ success

By Editor's Manual
usi.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby Scott '21, Bursar’s Assistant, knows the importance of hard work and dedication, and she’s seen—through her own achievements and the progress of her students—the love she has for martial arts pay off in more ways than one. Now teaching martial arts at Brice’s ATA Martial Arts in Evansville, where she trained for nearly seven years of competition, Scott incorporates her impressive legacy into her work with students training to be champions and leaders in the world of martial arts, as she was years ago.

