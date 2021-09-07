A Piece of History: Bringing the 9/11 Memorial to Gilbert

Gilbert, Ariz. - A piece of history sits outside Gilbert Town Hall.

Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial, located at 50 E. Civic Center Drive, is centered around an 8-foot steel beam that once held up the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Now, it serves as a place for the community to gather, reflect and remember the lives we lost and bravery we witnessed two decades ago on September 11, 2001.

The memorial was constructed in 2011 after former Gilbert Fire Chief Collin DeWitt and current Gilbert Fire Chief Jim Jobusch went to New York City to gather the beam and bring it back to Gilbert.

Here's the story of that journey in their own words.

Please join us for Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony at 6 PM on Saturday, September 11. Learn more about Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial.