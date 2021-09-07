CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

A Piece of History: Bringing the 9/11 Memorial to Gilbert

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 8 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - A piece of history sits outside Gilbert Town Hall.

Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial, located at 50 E. Civic Center Drive, is centered around an 8-foot steel beam that once held up the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Now, it serves as a place for the community to gather, reflect and remember the lives we lost and bravery we witnessed two decades ago on September 11, 2001.

The memorial was constructed in 2011 after former Gilbert Fire Chief Collin DeWitt and current Gilbert Fire Chief Jim Jobusch went to New York City to gather the beam and bring it back to Gilbert.

Here's the story of that journey in their own words.

Please join us for Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary Ceremony at 6 PM on Saturday, September 11. Learn more about Gilbert's 9/11 Memorial.

Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

