CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Radio Ambulante Is Back

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 7, 2021, Washington, D.C. - NPR's only Spanish-language podcast Radio Ambulante returns for its eleventh season and sixth as part of NPR. Radio Ambulante has been telling stories about Latin America and the Latinx community that surprise and excite us for more than a decade. Their team has grown to twenty five journalists spread across Latin America, and their popular Listening Clubs (and Zoom rooms) are now in more than 70 cities around the world. New episodes will drop every Tuesday, starting September 14.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

New Season of 'Invisibilia' on Friendship

First of six episodes drops Thursday, September 16. September 14, 2021; Washington, D.C. — Later this week Invisibilia will be back with a new season from hosts Kia Miakka Natisse and Yowei Shaw — asking questions about a relationship that doesn't typically get a lot of attention in our culture: Our friendships.
TV SERIES
NPR

Faces of NPR: Felix Contreras

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Felix Contreras, the Host of Alt.Latino.
TV & VIDEOS
radiosurvivor.com

Ireland’s Longwave Radio RTÉ 252 Is Back on the Air

Thanks to reader Paul Bailey I’ve recently been alerted that Ireland’s long-running longwave (LW) radio station RTÉ 252 is back on the air, after a period of maintenance beginning in June of this year. The service rebroadcasts public broadcaster RTÉ Radio 1, reaching longer distances than the mediumwave AM band – no longer in use by RTÉ – and the FM band.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chirpradio.org

CHIRP Radio

CHIRP Radio writesCHIRP Radio Weekly Voyages (Sep 6 - Sep 12) All August: CHIRP Radio is giving away 3-day passes to the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival. Friday Spetember 10 - Sunday September 12: It's the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, featuring the CHIRP Radio Record Fair and Other Delights. Saturday September...
CHICAGO, IL
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
newsbrig.com

Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday tweeted an all-caps rant opposing vaccine mandates. “NO VACCINE MANDATES,” his post simply read. McCarthy’s message didn’t mention a specific vaccine. However, it comes as Republicans fight President Joe Biden’s push to require most Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Listening Clubs#Radio Ambulante#Peruvian#Costa Rican#An Episcopal Church#Mexican#Words Er#Colombian#Brazilian#Npr Npr#Americans#Npr One#Npr News Now#The Visual Newscast#Npr Extra#Twitter#Instagram#Latin American
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Argentina

Comments / 0

Community Policy