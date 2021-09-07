Radio Ambulante Is Back
September 7, 2021, Washington, D.C. - NPR's only Spanish-language podcast Radio Ambulante returns for its eleventh season and sixth as part of NPR. Radio Ambulante has been telling stories about Latin America and the Latinx community that surprise and excite us for more than a decade. Their team has grown to twenty five journalists spread across Latin America, and their popular Listening Clubs (and Zoom rooms) are now in more than 70 cities around the world. New episodes will drop every Tuesday, starting September 14.www.npr.org
