CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Campus Calendar

wofford.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd/drop for Fall 2021 will close at 5 p.m. Arts and Cultural Arts and Cultural (on campus) Campus Calendar. A graduate of Converse College and Rhode Island School of Design, Hudgins spent many years teaching art at Spartanburg Day School, in Botswana during her time at U.S. Peace Corps, and in China. Her attentiveness and honest responsiveness in those years and later has been truly inspirational, seen specifically through the rich colors and intriguing lines and shapes found in her works. The recent pandemic and its consequent uncertainties greatly affected her life, including her art-making. L...

connect.wofford.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Education
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Entertainment
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converse College#Ale#Spartanburg Day School#Unc Asheville#U S Peace Corps#Korean American#Fraternity And Sorority#Appalachian State Come#Interim Travel Grant#The Interim Travel Study#Women S Volleyball

Comments / 0

Community Policy