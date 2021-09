The Kickapoo Valley Reserve has recently expanded education facilities with the addition of the Prairie Spring Classroom, a gift from local donors and Prairie Springs: The Paul Fleckenstein Foundation. The project was made possible through hundreds of hours of volunteer labor. This new classroom space will help serve the growing needs of the KVR Education program and will be rented during the school year by the new Kickapoo Valley Forest School (KVFS) which will be sited on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

LA FARGE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO