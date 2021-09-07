Help Monticello Compete to Win $10 Million on Thursday, September 9th
MONTICELLO & THOMPSON ARE JOINING NEW YORK’S $10 MILLION DOWNTOWN COMPETITION. Virtual Public Meeting on September 9th at 6:30 PM. Monticello, Thompson and Sullivan County residents are invited to a virtual public meeting to demonstrate support for the Town and Village’s joint application to compete for a $10 million grant from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The meeting will be held on Thursday evening, September 9th, at 6:30pm on the ZOOM platform. To join the meeting, log on to the ZOOM app or go to zoom.us/join and enter the Meeting ID# 857 4861 1221.townofthompson.com
