We now know which companies hitch a ride to the moon with Spaceflight Inc. as part of a robotic lunar landing mission by Intuitive Machines in 2022. While the Intuitive Machines Nova C-lander is en route to the moon during its mission, slated to launch in late 2022, a rideshare from Spaceflight Inc. will deliver a payload from a new company called GeoJump, Spaceflight said in an announcement today (Sept. 14). (The rideshare with Spaceflight was announced Aug. 18, but the names of the participating companies were only just disclosed.)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO