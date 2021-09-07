CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to Stream the 2021 Met Gala

Vogue
 9 days ago

Wondering how, and where, to watch the 2021 Met gala? Well, you’re in luck: Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the event, which is known as fashion’s biggest night out. Tune in for Vogue's exclusive live red carpet coverage of the Met Gala on September 13th at 5:30 p.m. EST.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Vogue#American
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-In-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Yes, You Can Actually Watch the 2021 Met Gala This Year—Here’s How

Wondering how, and where, to watch the 2021 Met gala? Well, you’re in luck: Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the event, which is known as fashion’s biggest night out. Occurring on September 13, the livestream will allow you to be a part of all the action as megawatt celebrities take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire—all with the simple click of a button.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Frank Ocean Carries Green Robotic Baby at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The reclusive R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap that kept his neon-green hair under wraps as well as a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean's new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Natalia Bryant makes Met Gala debut in avant-garde balloon dress

Natalia Bryant certainly took a risk at her first-ever Met Gala. The 18-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant hit the red carpet on Monday night, dressed in a whimsical Conner Ives creation covered in multicolored sequins that will be showcased as part of the museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Ella Emhoff Looked Stunning in Red at the Met Gala

It's hard to believe it's been less than a year since Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of VP Kamala Harris, first stole the scene and our collective fashion-loving hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Yet, it's been a whirlwind year for the young fashion plate. Already she's signed with IMG Models, walked for Proenza Schouler in their NYFW presentation, dropped a five-piece collection on the e-tailer Mall, and collaborated with Batsheva Hay, the designer behind the much-loved brand Batsheva, for a capsule collection of knits. Tonight, she can mark another fashion milestone off her list as well, as the nation's Second Daughter made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy