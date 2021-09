The Dawgs welcome fans back into Husky Stadium with a reasonably comfortable win. The Grizz score a few more points than would be ideal, but keep in mind that this is the #9 ranked team in FBS and returns arguably the top receiver in the Big Sky in Samuel Akem. Husky fans will enjoy being at a football game at long last, and a clinical, efficient performance by Dylan Morris and the Cam Davis/Richard Newton duo makes everyone forget that Montana moved the ball reasonably well.

