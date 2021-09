Ed Lazarus worked in the financial department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “On the morning of Sept. 11, I was sitting with my closest colleagues and dear friends in our office, Joe and Barry, on the 64th floor of One World Trade Center (North Tower), when approximately at 8:45 a.m. there was the huge, jolting, indescribable noise,” he said. “The first of two hijacked terrorist planes crashed a few floors above us. The whole building shook and swayed off center.”

