Football

Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week 2021: Week 1

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCY2S_0bojjrXf00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shalers’ Keegan Smetanka throws during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Shaler Titans Football Field.

It has been 12 years since the Shaler football team has been undefeated through two weeks.

While there have been a lot of lean years since 2009, including an 0-7 season last year, the Titans did have back-to-back four-win seasons in 2018 and 2019 that included trips to the WPIAL Class 5A postseason.

Even in those two years, the best they could do out of the gates was 1-1.

“It’s great,” Shaler coach Jim Ryan said. “The kids deserve it. They put in a lot of hard work, and it’s great to see the results.”

After winning at New Castle, 37-20 in Week Zero, Shaler opened up the 2021 home schedule by jumping out to a 19-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 25-6 nonconference victory over Mars.

“That’s always huge in any game,” Ryan said of his team’s strong first half. “It gives the kids confidence.”

Shaler quarterback Keegan Smetanka had a universal game against the Fightin’ Planets. The sophomore connected on 13 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a 19-yard scoring pass to senior Dylan Schlagel.

“Keegan does a great job,” Ryan said. “He makes things happen when we need them to happen. He still has a long way to go, and we are looking forward to him developing over the season and his career.”

Targets for Smetanka are not an issue. Six Titans caught passes in Week 1, led by the eight combined receptions for Schlagel and sophomore Brandon London.

“Dylan Schlagel and Brandon London have made some crucial catches that put us in a position to score,” Ryan said.

It helps when a young quarterback has the help of a strong running attack. The Titans have that in senior Josh Miller and junior Luke Cignetti.

“Luke Cignetti and Josh Miller are key components to our running game,” Ryan said. “They also make game changing plays on defense.”

Speaking of the Shaler defense, it kept Mars off the scoreboard for more than three quarters and has only given up four scores in two games.

“Playing physical and bringing pressure disrupted Mars’ offensive game plan,” Ryan said. “Austin Timko (senior) has been a force on defense, which assisted in unraveling Mars offense.”

The top for teams in the Class 5A Northeast Conference make the playoffs. Both Kiski Area and North Hills are also off to 2-0 starts, and the two preseason favorites in the conference are Pine-Richland and Penn Hills.

Ryan feels these early wins are nice building blocks for the program heading into conference play on Oct. 1.

“That’s a huge momentum builder, and we aren’t even playing our best football yet,” he said.

Up next for the Titans is another 2-0 team, a trip to Hampton on Friday to face the Talbots.

“I always look forward to playing Hampton,” Ryan said. “They are very well coached and have speed. You could say the same about our team.”

2021 HSSN Team of the Week

Week 1 – Northgate Flames

Tags: Shaler

