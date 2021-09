Dick’s Sporting Goods is growing, thanks to a new outdoor store concept. The sports retailer is expanding its business this month with its first store for Public Lands, which opens in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Sept. 24. Public Lands aims to encourage people to experience nature, highlighting apparel for everyday life and the great outdoors. The store’s debut, which includes a ribbon cutting ceremony, will feature a rock wall, in-store gear repair and rentals and shops related to specific activities like biking, camping and running. All sales from Public Lands will benefit local and national environmental conservation goals. Aside from Public Lands, Dick’s...

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO