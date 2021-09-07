CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Events scheduled to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Brad Kellar
Greenville Herald-Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple events are being planned in the coming days in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks. President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating September 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated September 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009.

www.heraldbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Journal

American Legion, County Veterans Council Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MAYVILLE – In a somber ceremony, various governmental officials, county officials, veterans and others gathered to remember and honor those who were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in western Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the gathering marked the 20th anniversary of the attack, drawing common themes from several speakers of unity and remembrance.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Watch: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

NEW YORK — On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out attacks against several targets, including the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan; nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more were injured. Twenty years later, many first responders and civilians who were working or were around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Standard

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2021. There are 108 days left in the year. On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem "Defence of Fort McHenry" (later "The Star-Spangled Banner") after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
College of William and Mary

[PAST EVENT] 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony

Join William & Mary's Student Veterans and the Department of Military Science for a small ceremony to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and W&M alumni who have given their lives fighting in the war on terror. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 am at the Wren side of the Sunken Garden. Included will be a speech from LTC Finch, head of the military science department, an invocation from Father Pacella, ROTC Chaplain, and the posting of a memorial wreath at the head of the Sunken Garden. The Wren bell will ring at 8:46 am to commemorate flight 11's crash into the North Tower, and again at 10:26 am to remember the fall of the North Tower.
FESTIVAL
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Greenville Herald-Banner

Mobile food pantry coming to Crossroads Church Tuesday

To help members of the community who have been struggling financially because of COVID-19, Greenville’s Crossroads Church will host another “disaster relief mobile food pantry” – in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank – Tuesday. Those requiring food assistance will be able to begin lining up at the church...
GREENVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Commemoration#Americans#Facebook#Gold Star Families#Veterans#First Responders#Pledge Of Allegiance#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#United Airlines Flight 93#Quinlan Ford Panthers
Morganton News Herald

Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. He also received greetings from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who tweeted, "Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Greenville Herald-Banner

CITY OF HAWK COVE, TEXAS Not...

A public hearing will be held by the Hawk Cove City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget for the City of Hawk Cove on Monday, September 27th, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at Hawk Cove City Hall, 1585 Maria St., Hawk Cove, Texas 75474, in accordance with Texas Local.
TEXAS STATE
Washington City Paper

Come From Away Commemorated 9/11 on the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial

No curtain is necessary to open a play with perfect “curtain speech.” Neither is a physical theater. On the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, when Ford’s Theatre welcomed roughly 6,000 people to a concert staging of the musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, there was no curtain and no theater, nothing between the stage and the sky.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Greenville Herald-Banner

WE SAY: Finding strength in our heroes

Twenty years ago, on a Tuesday morning in September, people were at work. Kids in school. Tourists sightseeing. Moms grocery shopping. Travelers boarding flights. Our nation of individuals buzzed along, step by daily step. Then, for first time in many of our lifetimes, our country came to a standstill. Together,...
SOCIETY
ourcommunitynow.com

Original Printings of Historical Texts Showcased at Maryland State Capital

The "Founding Freedoms" exhibit runs daily through November 14 at the Annapolis State House. An exhibit showcasing historical texts in American history just opened at Maryland's capital. Called Founding Freedoms: The Essential American Documents, visitors can examine printings of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights at the time of their drafting, as well as insight into the nation's early roots as a democracy.
MARYLAND STATE
stgeorgeutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT
cedarcityutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy