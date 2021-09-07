Events scheduled to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
Multiple events are being planned in the coming days in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks. President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating September 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated September 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009.www.heraldbanner.com
