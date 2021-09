Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "New York State continues to battle COVID-19, and it's vital that we address the Delta variant by getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," Governor Hochul said. "To everyone eligible who has not yet received their shot—join the millions of New Yorkers who've gotten vaccinated and keep your friends and neighbors safe. Vaccines are available at a variety of convenient sites across the state and the shot is safe, so get it today."

