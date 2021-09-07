O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2021 season preview

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions lost 41-33 to the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener from Ford Field. See below for MLive’s grades from the team’s Week 1 loss:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff deserves credit for making plays in a tight spot to end the game, but don’t get lost in those final minutes. This performance was mostly a dud, albeit one with some bright spots. Goff might have thrown it downfield less than expected coming in, and that’s saying something. He completed 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that San Francisco returned for a touchdown. The in-game broadcast reported that Goff had only two throws travel more than 15 yards downfield through his first 43 attempts. NFL Next Gen Stats had him with 6.4 intended air yards per attempt in Week 1, the eighth-lowest mark. His passing chart paints a clear picture of Detroit’s attack, which saw T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams targeted a combined 30 times. Goff consistently missed throws to the right sideline, with his worst decision of the day coming on the Pick 6 over the middle. His longest completion of the day was a 43-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift, which was caught behind the line of scrimmage. It’s hard to overcome mistakes by chipping down the fairway without taking any shots. On the bright side, the Goff-Hockenson connection appears to be the real deal. Grade: D+

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO