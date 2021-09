Alachua County Library District cardholders can check out mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to connect to the Internet on computers, smartphones and other devices. Up to five devices can connect to the hotspot at one time and there are no data plan fees or data limits. Service depends on the availability of the T-Mobile network where the hotspot is being used. Mobile hotspots, which can be reserved in the online catalog, by phone or in person, can be checked out for seven days and can be returned to any library branch.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO