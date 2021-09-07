CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

'He's like a fish'

By Elizabeth A. Elliott - news@enterprisepub.com
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough he can't see the bottom and many toys have been lost in the water, 7-year-old Xavier Rowland of Council Bluffs has no fear of the lake he has been swimming in since he was an infant. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

www.enterprisepub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

DeSoto NWR hosts butterfly tagging event

More than 50 participants took part in the butterfly tagging program Saturday at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, including members of the Arbor Park Junior Naturalist Club. Following a presentation by Supervisory Park Ranger Peter Rea, the participants moved onto the refuge to find and then carefully net, tag and the release monarchs. A unique tag code is printed on each of the small stickers that are placed on the underside of the monarch wing.
ANIMALS
Times Union

For decades, he's watched raptors like, well, a hawk

VOORHEESVILLE — For the last four decades Will Aubrey has made the approximately 100-mile round trip from his home in the Adirondack community of Northville to Thacher Park, a well-known spot offering majestic views of Albany County. He doesn’t travel for the scenery, though. He comes to count broad-winged hawks...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Swimming#Toys#Council Bluffs
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
yourmileagemayvary.net

Popular Ski Resort Has Changed Its Name So It Won’t Be Offensive

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over time it’s that nothing stays the same. Things change. People change. Opinions change. And what’s accepted as right and wrong change, too. We (well, most of us) are finally agreeing that big statues glorifying people who endorsed slavery or running Native Americans off...
LIFESTYLE
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
sportswar.com

Still trying to find the fish that is shaped like a right triangle.

With Poor Billy's closed, is Cabo the only good seafood place left? ** -- ElbertoHokie 09/01/2021 09:57AM. Still trying to find the fish that is shaped like a right triangle. -- vt90 09/01/2021 11:08AM. When I was in school that was the "nice" dining experience that could be -- ElbertoHokie...
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Iron Fish Distillery’s Mad Angler

To celebrate its fifth year, Iron Fish Distillery has just released its highly anticipated Estate Series line of spirits. The Estate Series spirits — 100 percent distilled and aged at Iron Fish Distillery, many using at least 51 percent grain grown its 120-acre farm in Thompsonville — are available now at the distillery and online, but you might want to hurry. Fewer than 1,000 cases are available. If you have to pick just one, we suggest the Mad Angler Whiskey. Inspired by the writings of northern Michigan poet and fanatical fly fisherman Michael Delp, Mad Angler Whiskey contains a mash bill of 51 percent Iron Fish farm Jupiter winter wheat, 26 percent Whispering Meadows Ranch organic yellow corn, 14 percent Great Lakes Malting Co. malt barley, and 9 percent Iron Fish farm rye. Those homegrown ingredients might not mean much to you on the page but trust us: a whiff of this whiskey’s aromas of fresh bread, honey, and clove, combined with a taste of its woody, warm caramel and vanilla flavors (plus a bright bit of citrus for good measure) will mean infinitely more with each belly-warming and beautifully smooth sip. Hook yourself one as soon as possible at store.ironfishdistillery.com or at the distillery’s home, 14234 Dzuibanek Rd. (231) 378-3474.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Cape Gazette

Let’s stop surf-fishing vehicle charade

A constant controversy is the question of how much of our state park beaches should be open to vehicle traffic versus how much should be reserved for pedestrian-only usage. Driving the controversy is the fact that while the size of our state park beaches is a constant, the numbers of so-called surf-fishing vehicles and pedestrians using those beaches is growing. We say ‘so-called’ surf-fishing vehicles because the worst-kept secret in Delaware is that probably 90 percent of people driving onto the beaches under the guise of surf fishing really have no interest in the sport at all. They satisfy the simple requirements to qualify as surf-fishing vehicles just to gain the privilege of driving onto the beaches and spending a day there with all the gear they’re able to carry because they are driving on.
TRAFFIC
Seacoast Online

Just like snowbirds, fish, other sea life in the Gulf of Maine head south for the winter

Once again, we are facing the end of summer. A bittersweet time when we all go back to school, work, and leave the beach behind us. With the end of the tourist season, the locals take a deep breath and revel in the September sun and departure of traffic jams. Along with this, we all look to autumn with shorter days and colder weather. But what is happening out in the ocean? Do the animals make any changes this time of year? Of course, they do.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy