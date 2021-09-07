'He's like a fish'

To celebrate its fifth year, Iron Fish Distillery has just released its highly anticipated Estate Series line of spirits. The Estate Series spirits — 100 percent distilled and aged at Iron Fish Distillery, many using at least 51 percent grain grown its 120-acre farm in Thompsonville — are available now at the distillery and online, but you might want to hurry. Fewer than 1,000 cases are available. If you have to pick just one, we suggest the Mad Angler Whiskey. Inspired by the writings of northern Michigan poet and fanatical fly fisherman Michael Delp, Mad Angler Whiskey contains a mash bill of 51 percent Iron Fish farm Jupiter winter wheat, 26 percent Whispering Meadows Ranch organic yellow corn, 14 percent Great Lakes Malting Co. malt barley, and 9 percent Iron Fish farm rye. Those homegrown ingredients might not mean much to you on the page but trust us: a whiff of this whiskey’s aromas of fresh bread, honey, and clove, combined with a taste of its woody, warm caramel and vanilla flavors (plus a bright bit of citrus for good measure) will mean infinitely more with each belly-warming and beautifully smooth sip. Hook yourself one as soon as possible at store.ironfishdistillery.com or at the distillery’s home, 14234 Dzuibanek Rd. (231) 378-3474.

THOMPSONVILLE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO