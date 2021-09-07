CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

29-year-old Keyaundrya Gillette died after a single-vehicle crash in Burke County (Sardis, GA)

 7 days ago

On early Monday, a traffic crash near Sardis claimed the life of 29-year-old Keyaundrya Gillette.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 2 a.m. on State Highway 24. The preliminary investigation revealed that a single vehicle was involved in the crash.

September 7, 2021

