Cell Phones

Apple’s Satellite Communication Feature In IPhone 13 Series Would Not Be Available Everywhere

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The iPhone 13 lineup will bring significant upgrades to the upcoming series. The iPhone 13 is also set to debut support for LEO satellite communications; however, there is a catch. While the satellite connectivity feature is intended to work only in an emergency, a new rumor suggests that the LEO satellite communication system will be available on iPhone 13 models only […]

