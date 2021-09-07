Apple’s Satellite Communication Feature In IPhone 13 Series Would Not Be Available Everywhere
WASHINGTON — The iPhone 13 lineup will bring significant upgrades to the upcoming series. The iPhone 13 is also set to debut support for LEO satellite communications; however, there is a catch. While the satellite connectivity feature is intended to work only in an emergency, a new rumor suggests that the LEO satellite communication system will be available on iPhone 13 models only […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0