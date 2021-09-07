CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Legendary emerging markets investor Mark Mobius says El Salvador's bitcoin adoption won't likely catch on elsewhere

By Ethan Wu
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9cxT_0bojd5cy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1tks_0bojd5cy00

Richard Brian/Reuters

  • El Salvador's move to adopt bitcoin is unlikely to find many imitators, Mark Mobius said in an interview with Bloomberg.
  • "It just doesn't make sense to have a payments system with bitcoin when you can use [your] phone to make payments," said Mobius.
  • Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has said that bitcoin will help slash the cost of remittances.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

El Salvador's daring move to adopt bitcoin is unlikely to find many imitators, emerging markets veteran Mark Mobius said in an interview with Bloomberg .

As El Salvador begins its nationwide bitcoin adoption on Tuesday , the Mobius Capital Partners co-founder said the move exposed bitcoin's shortcomings as a payment mechanism, throttling the likelihood of broader adoption.

"It just doesn't make sense to have a payments system with bitcoin when you can use [your] phone to make payments," said Mobius, who pioneered the world's first emerging-markets fund at Franklin Templeton Investments. "You don't need bitcoin, you don't need cryptocurrency."

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has said that bitcoin will help slash the cost of remittances , which made up a quarter of the country's GDP in 2020.

But others fear adopting the volatile cryptocurrency as legal tender will imperil crucial financial-assistance talks with the IMF and destabilize the country's already weak economic fundamentals.

"El Salvador, let's face it, is on its back. It's got real problems. It's a bankrupt country," Mobius told Bloomberg. "They're grasping at straws with bitcoin."

He added that a few other countries with weak financial systems, such as Cuba, could adopt bitcoin, but otherwise, he doesn't expect widespread adoption elsewhere.

Asked what could change his calculus, Mobius said the American government allowing taxes to be paid in bitcoin could make it an internationally recognized currency and catapult crypto into the mainstream.

"But as it stands I don't see that happening anytime soon," he said.

Bukele is shrugging off criticism from international investors like Mobius, doubling down on his bet with a government purchase of 400 bitcoin on Monday - worth around $20 million at current prices.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

El Salvador: Bitcoin in El Salvador: Everyone for Himself | Economie

Back in the eye of the hurricane nonstop for more than five years. El Salvador’s government announces the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal currency and talk Basel Convention Regulatory Proposal They once again brought to the table the complexity of defining the playing field for digital currencies and crypto assets. International coordination is increasingly necessary. The strong growth of this type of currency and asset – an obvious risk – has stormed the investment markets in the past decade. The lack of a definition of the regulatory framework that provides these markets and platforms with greater guarantees is fueling interest and controversy.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be 100% Functional in the ‘Next Few Days,’ Says President Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele says that El Salvador’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet will soon be fully operational. The news comes in the wake of technical difficulties since El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender on September 7th, promising its citizens $30 worth of Bitcoin with the optional use of the BitGo-created wallet.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Problems Continue to Plague El Salvador's Bitcoin Rollout

One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continued to plague the system Tuesday. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mobius
Person
Nayib Bukele
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?

On Sept. 7, in a historic first, the small Central American nation of El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The true significance of this day for how people all around the world exchange value and what meaning they ascribe to the concept of money will take some time to reify and be fully understood. Yet, what is already clear is that September 2021 will be up there next to January 2009 in the history books of the digitization of finance.
WORLD
zycrypto.com

El Salvador Will Penalize Businesses That Refuse to Accept Bitcoin Payments

El Salvador will penalize businesses that refuse to accept Bitcoin as payment. El Salvador has finally legalized Bitcoin as a national currency. With the new law comes many changes to the previous money system and the proponents behind the Bitcoin adoption law are working tirelessly to make sure that Bitcoin usage reaches every part of the country.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Poll: 48% of Brazilians Support Making Bitcoin Their Official Currency

The study cites “protection against inflation and financial instability” as the major reason for investing in cryptocurrency. A recent poll from Sherlock Communications has found that nearly half of Brazilians agree that Bitcoin should be adopted as the currency of the country, following in the footsteps of El Salvador. Brazilians...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Emerging Markets#Imf#Bloomberg#Salvadoran#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Historical Adoption Could Send Bitcoin Past $100,000

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. It’s been a whirlwind week in bitcoin as El Salvador officially started accepting bitcoin as legal tender, giving citizens $30 worth of bitcoin each and paving the way for further adoption around the globe. Global behemoths like McDonald’s and Starbucks started accepting bitcoin in the country, who knows maybe they’ll start doing the same elsewhere in the near future.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Fidelity Director: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Is Slightly Overplayed

Bitcoin becoming a legal tender in El Salvador has been overplayed as the dollar still dominates, argued Jurrien Timmer from Fidelity. El Salvador made history earlier this week when it became the first country to officially accept Bitcoin as a legal tender. While the community rejoiced about the significance of the news, Fidelity’s Director of Global Macro – Jurrien Timmer – said the move had been overplayed.
WORLD
investorsobserver.com

What Does El Salvador’s Adoption of Bitcoin Mean for Cryptocurrency?

A real country has finally accepted bitcoin to be legal tender. El Salvador's adoption of the cryptocurrency on Sept. 7 can only be good news for the biggest cryptocurrency. It gains stature as a “legitimate” currency that can be used for anything from purchasing coffee or cars instead of just being converted to dollars on PayPal or used for payment on the dark web for all kinds of legally dubious activities.
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Bitso Facilitating Chivo Wallet During El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption

The Bitso crypto platform is providing the core services behind ‘Chivo,’ the bitcoin wallet rolled out by El Salvador’s government. In addition to providing backend technology, Bitso will offer custody and exchange services to Chivo. To facilitate the transactions in US dollars, Bitso said it is working with the U.S. federally regulated Silvergate Bank.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

A short timeline of El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption shit show

On Tuesday, El Salvador became the first country in the world to officially adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. But the much-touted rollout didn’t go as expected, and faced plenty of obstacles and snags. . Here’s a quick recap of what happened:. President Nayib Bukele started building up the hype...
WORLD
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy