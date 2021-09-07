CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Wisconsin Game Saturday: Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NCAA Week 2

By Christian Borman
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing Week 1 performance, Wisconsin looks to get back on track when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday evening. Heading into their second game of the season, the Badgers are big favorites over the Eagles. Right now, the Badgers are 26-point favorites over the Eagles according to the latest betting odds from WynnBET.

badgerofhonor.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State football: The time is now for Bryson Shaw

The Ohio State football team is having a problem on defense. That problem is now exacerbated by injuries in the secondary. As suspected, safety Josh Proctor’s 2021 season is over after suffering a fracture to his lower right leg against Oregon. After taking over the starting job part way through last season, Proctor has been a stabilizing presence on the backend of a defense that sorely needs it.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Oregon Football: Like it or not, this is Anthony Brown’s team

I’ll be the first to admit: I didn’t think Anthony Brown was the correct choice for Oregon football’s QB1 in 2021. There was just too much uncertainty with his arm talent and decision-making that I believed giving a younger guy with a higher ceiling would do wonders for this talented Oregon team. I didn’t think that Brown would be a guy that could lead this team on the road against Ohio State and come away with a win.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
FanSided

Tennessee football falls slightly in Week 2 SEC Power Rankings

After a second week of play, we have a lot more information about SEC teams to organize our power rankings. There have been some unexpected surprises, but nothing has gone too far out of the ordinary yet. Even Tennessee football having a loss this early wasn’t expected. All that was unexpected was how a couple of teams ended up getting to 1-1.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels on cusp of landing yet another four-star recruit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are set to land a third four-star prospect in their outstanding 2022 recruiting class. First-year head coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are about to add to their terrific 2022 recruiting class — one that’s already ranked fifth in the nation thanks to three early commitments — two of which came from consensus top-50 players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badger Game#American Football#Ncaa Week#Badgers#Eagles#Wisconsin Injury Report#Instagram#Covid#Penn State#Notre Dame#Fubotv
FanSided

NY Giants vs. Washington Football Team: 3 bold predictions, score pick for NFL Week 2

The NY Giants take on the NFC East rival Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football, facing many daunting early-season questions, and aiming to avoid an 0-2 start. Just one game into the 2021 NFL season, and the NY Giants are already facing significant questions ahead of squaring off with the NFC East rival Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit native Walton Jr. returning to Pistons

Who says you can’t go home again? Derrick Walton Jr. played three games for the Detroit Pistons back in early 2020. The former Michigan standout and Detroit native might be coming back. James Edwards III of The Athletic (PAID SUBSCRIPTION) reports that former Michigan point guard Derrick Walton Jr. will...
NBA
FanSided

49ers depth chart: 4 players who must shoulder bigger loads in wake of injuries

The 49ers have already been bitten by serious injuries in 2021, yet the ‘next man up’ mentality means these four have to shoulder bigger loads now. Not yet two weeks into the 2021 regular season, and the San Francisco 49ers are already facing the reality of being down two of their biggest starters, running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett, for extensive periods of time.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders defense answered some questions in 2021 Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders had a ton of question marks on defense heading into their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, and they answered some Monday night. Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball, finishing as one of the worst teams in all of football. They stunk against the run, were atrocious against the pass, and that led to them finishing up with a bottom-3 defense in the league overall.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bears Game Sunday: Bears vs Bengals odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Well, that was not exactly how I saw Week 1 going for the Chicago Bears. If you recall, I did think the Rams were going to win, but it was how the game went that shocked me. The over/under on the game opened at 44.0 last week and I had the under with a 24-17 victory for the Rams. Matthew Stafford is clearly that much better than Jared Goff with how he played Sunday night.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: 3 Week 1 storylines to watch for this week

By now, the New England Patriots have most likely closed the book on their Week 1 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, and have begun preparations for their upcoming game against the New York Jets. After a tough loss to open the season against Miami, the Patriots should be looking forward to what should be an easier opponent in the Jets.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Heat: Regrading The Mercurial Victor Oladipo Trade

The Miami Heat will come into this next season with renewed hope. After a long offseason, especially in relation the one prior to the latest, they should not only come in revamped but recharged as well. After the season that was last season, they certainly needed it. Coming into the...
NBA
FanSided

Silver Linings from the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings lost their first game to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some silver linings to take away from that disappointing defeat. Many expected the Minnesota Vikings to go on the road and win their first game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did many expect to see a victory for the Purple, but a blowout one at that.
NFL
FanSided

Cats in the Pros: Aaron Gordon signs extension with Denver

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, former Wildcat Aaron Gordon continues to find success as he has signed an extension with the Denver Nuggets. It has been a busy off-season for several of our former Wildcats, and with the NBA season just around the corner, Aaron Gordon has solidified his future in Denver.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

144K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy