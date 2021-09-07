Wisconsin Game Saturday: Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NCAA Week 2
After a disappointing Week 1 performance, Wisconsin looks to get back on track when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday evening. Heading into their second game of the season, the Badgers are big favorites over the Eagles. Right now, the Badgers are 26-point favorites over the Eagles according to the latest betting odds from WynnBET.badgerofhonor.com
