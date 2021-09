When you think of the secret lives of billionaires, you imagine their participation in ritualistic gatherings of the elite, intimate indulgences that the average joe wouldn’t fathom, and sometimes, we even conjure up hypotheses involving their contact with the extra-terrestrial. What sets the secret life of a former billionaire, Chuck Feeney, apart lies in his strategy to make wealth a lesser burden to carry. Passionate about growing his wealth only so that he may be able to give it all away to causes that needed it is what branded him as the ‘James Bond of Philanthropy’ by Forbes Magazine. He has sparked the idea of ‘Giving While Living,’ which could be catching on with other billionaires. Isn’t that the only way they can rest in peace knowing that their contributions to charity have met their intended destinations?

