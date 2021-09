The urgent need to roll out Covid-19 vaccines around the world, even in its remotest corners, has delivered stunning scenes of healthcare workers trekking along the Amazon, crawling under barbed wire in Colombia and dog sledding over icy Alaskan tundra. While these images, recently profiled in National Geographic, speak to the strength of human tenacity in the midst of a global crisis, they also underscore the extraordinary difficulties and unique challenges in delivering the vaccines necessary to prevent Covid from ravaging rural communities where healthcare resources are often limited.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO