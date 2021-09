Tonight is the last of three nights for a theatrical re-released of Labyrinth from Fathom Events. The movie, recently restored in 4K and looking better than it ever has, according to director Jim Henson's son Brian, was relesed 35 years ago, and stars Jennifer Connelly (Hulk) and music icon David Bowie. The film was not a box office success at the time of its release, but has gone on to be a massive cult success in the years since, and was a staple of just about every '80s kid's VHS collection in the years immediately after it came out.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO